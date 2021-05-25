BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Airport is getting a needed upgrade to its signal tower.
Thanks to a $133,333 grant from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation (DOT), that upgrade includes the installation of new beacon lights.
“Basically, we are replacing the existing rotating beacons, green and white lights planes use to identify the airport at night,” said Clint Ransom, airport general manager.
Ransom said the last time the beacons were replaced was about 20 years ago.
“The current tower is original from the 1960s,” he said. “We are also refurbishing it and doing some renovations.”
Ransom said the work should be completed sometime this summer.
Mercer County Airport was one of several statewide to receive a grant.
Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that a total of $10.3 million from DOT will be used for airport improvement projects across the state.
“West Virginia airports are vital to our economy, including increasing tourism access and spurring regional economic development,” Manchin said. “I am pleased DOT is investing in multiple projects to improve facilities and infrastructure at five airports across the Mountain State. As a pilot myself, I understand the importance of airport and runway upkeep. These investments will help keep passengers and personnel safe while also boosting our state and regional economies. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to support West Virginia airports to help our state grow.”
Capito said it’s a matter of helping boost the economy and giving residents and visitors an option.
“Our airports in West Virginia serve as major hubs for economic development and transportation in our state,” she said. “By continuing to make improvements to our airports, we can help spur economic growth and improve the lives of West Virginians who rely on air travel.”
The grants also come during a time when traveling is seeing a badly needed surge.
“With vaccine rates increasing, travel restrictions loosening, and the distinction of the New River Gorge as a National Park and Preserve, airports in our state are expecting an influx of travelers in 2021,” she said. “I’m hopeful this funding will be used to bolster our airport’s capabilities, while allowing opportunities for expanded services to West Virginians and all those who visit the Mountain State.”
Other individual awards announced were:
• $8,759,085 – Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, Yeager: Rehabilitate Runway
• $1,277,777 – County of Ohio, Wheeling Ohio County: Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
• $168,656 – Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport Authority, Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field: Construct/Modify/Improve/Rehabilitate Hangar
• $44,444 – Braxton County Airport Authority, Braxton County: Rehabilitate Apron
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
