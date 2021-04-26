BLUEFIELD — Recent studies from the CDC show that mental health has significantly worsened during the pandemic. In response, First Choice Services has launched a new emotional strengthline, 1-877-HELP-304 to help West Virginians dealing with a range of stress-related issues and emotional fatigue.
Since its launch in August, hundreds of West Virginians have called for help, with over 200 people reaching out in March alone.
“A lot of people are surprised because, in March, we had our highest call month ever, we had 200 calls come into that line, which is small compared to what is coming into our other lines, but pretty big for us, for a line just getting started,” First Choice Services Marketing Director Sheila Moran said. “People are surprised, as the end of the pandemic seems to be in sight, why would calls be going up now? It could be that more people are hearing about us, but it could also be that even though the pandemic is ending all these stressors are hanging around. If your house burns down, the stress is not gone that second the flames are out.”
First Choice Services is located in Charleston, and operates about 14 different helplines, eight of which are based in West Virginia.
“This year, because COVID was declared a natural disaster, FEMA decided to fund an emotional support line, specifically for West Virginia, and we actually did not have one of those before. We have the suicide line, but this is different,” Moran said. “I think some people see the word ‘suicide’ and they think, ‘oh well, I am down and out but I am not there yet,’ and that might be a barrier to calling to talk to someone about their anxiety or depression and it shouldn’t be. We did not have a line like this before, a lot of states do, so we were really pleased to get this line. It is 24/7 access to crisis counseling, with no barriers. We do not ask you anything about insurance, payment, it can be anonymous. If someone wants to, they can reach us on chat, if they do not want to call.”
Moran said oftentimes, the people on the other side of the phone line just need someone to listen, without judgment. Of course, they also offer further resources to any caller.
“Anyone can call and talk to a crisis counselor who is going to help them with whatever is on their mind. We get people who call and say that they are having a panic attack and they need someone to talk them through it, or they just had some bad thing happen to them, a breakup or a job loss, and they just need to talk, need to vent, most people have friends or family, it is a little bit different, they might just need to talk to someone non-judgemental who can listen to them, be helpful and give them some guidance or information,” Moran said. “I was asking one of the workers about this and they told me that many of the people who call already have a psychiatrist and a therapist, so this might be it is the middle of the night and I need to talk to somebody right now and so this fills a void for them.”
In addition to 24/7 crisis support, HELP304 is now offering a weekly support group just for college students. Concern for the mental health of college students, in particular, prompted HELP304 to add a free weekly support group just for college students. The group will be facilitated by a mental health clinician and will focus on managing stress and anxiety.
“Studies have said that college students, in particular, are facing a mental health crisis and very few of them are reaching out for help. I can also just tell you, locally, we have done several presentations to counselors, including college counselors, who say they are seeing more and more of a need for this,” Moran said. “It was in talking with some of them that we decided to add this as an adjunct service to what they do so that in addition to being able to call the line, students will be able to talk with other people, in their age group, talking to people that have been through similar issues and that is why we decided to start that support group.”
According to a press release, a recent survey conducted by Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse indicates that a year into the pandemic, 65 percent of students report having fair or poor mental health.
“Our crisis counselors tell me, they are kind of surprised, so often at the end of a conversation, which might be half an hour, hour-long conversation someone is telling them, oh my gosh you have done so much for me, you have been such a big help,” Moran said. “They will say to me, ‘I didn’t really do that much, I just listened and gave them some pointers.’ Really, it is amazing how many people are just lacking that in their life. I think they feel good about the job they do because they hear that fairly often. We do not follow up with people, because it is anonymous.”
The group, which meets every Thursday offers an anonymous source of support for college students experiencing stress and anxiety. Attendance is confidential and attendees will not divulge their names to the group. Participation will be limited, but additional sessions are planned. The meetings will be held on Zoom, and those interested must call in advance to get information on accessing the meetings. They can do this by calling 1-877-HELP-304, texting 1-877-4357-304, emailing group304wv@gmail.com, or visiting www.HELP304.com for online chat. Callers can also talk one-on-one with a trained crisis counselor.
Local colleges and universities also provide resources for their students.
Bluefield State offers counseling for students at Conley Hall. For more information, call (304) 327-4016.
Concord University offers counseling for students at the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center. For more information, call (304) 384-5290 or email counseling@concord.edu.
While not located in West Virginia, Bluefield College offers its own set of counseling services. Students may sign up for counseling sessions by contacting Emily Cook at ecook@bluefield.edu or by phone at 276-326-4252. Students may also reach out with any questions they have about the counseling process or counseling services provided at Bluefield College.
