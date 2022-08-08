By Sue Loughlin
CNHI News Service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — It’s being described as a male college crisis.
Men who graduate high school are going to college at much lower rates than women, and the gap continues to widen.
Indiana higher education officials note that the graduating class of 2020 is the first in recent history to have a male college enrollment rate (46%) below half. The college going rate for Hoosier women in 2020 was 61%.
The report focused on the overall decline in college attendance, with just 53% of Indiana high school graduates going to college in 2020, a one-year decline described as “alarming” by Chris Lowery, Indiana’s new commissioner for higher education.
The gender gap, one component of the report, “has caught the attention of a lot of people,” Lowery said in an interview.
The commission is researching the data and possible reasons why fewer males are choosing college, defined as the full range of credentials beyond high school, including credentials of less than one year up through a four-year degree.
Possible reasons include affordability issues and the perception that it’s too expensive, Lowery said. Some may not see the value of college or question if it has the career relevance it did in the past.
But when looking at economic data, including unemployment, labor participation and wages, “Quantitatively, it does pay off,” he said.
“There are clear economic benefits that come with greater levels of education. People with a bachelor’s degree or higher are more likely to be employed and participating in the workforce, and they have significantly higher wages and a greater overall net worth,” Lowery explained.
The issue is important both for the individuals affected, the state and the economy. Among those who don’t pursue post-secondary education, “The prospects for that individual, for lifelong economic and social mobility, become more limited,” Lowery said.
It doesn’t mean someone can’t be successful, he said, “but statistically, prospects for social and economic mobility lessens,” he said.
The decline in male college participation is also important to the Indiana economy and the ability of employers to have the talent they need with a tight labor market.
“Indiana has a booming economy,” Lowery said, but the decline in male post-secondary participation exacerbates the challenges and availability of that talent pool.
Rachel Meyer, a Commission regional outreach coordinator for Indiana’s West region, assists high school students in preparing for college, including efforts to secure financial aid.
Rachel Meyer is a Commission regional outreach coordinator for Indiana's West region that includes Vigo and surrounding counties.
Based on her discussions with male high school students who don’t plan to attend college, she believes a major reason is that those students aren’t sure what they want to do after high school and are reluctant to enter college without having a “final destination” in mind in terms of a career.
The young men she talks to also have concerns about the perceived expensiveness of college. She’ll ask them to take a guess at how much tuition costs at Indiana’s public colleges, and someone might throw out $200,000 for one year.
She’ll point out that the most expensive state public college tuition is a little over $10,000 per year.
Other factors also come into play. Some students are in foster care, or they may be couch surfing or homeless. Their basic human needs are not being met, “so it doesn’t leave a lot of room for them to plan or dream when really, they just want to know if they’re going to have dinner tonight,” a place to sleep or an opportunity to shower, Meyer said.
The challenge becomes, “How do we give them aspirations of thinking about the future when the present is so urgent and they have a lot on their mind, a lot on their heart,” Meyer said.
Tom Steiger, Indiana State University professor of sociology, suggests that more young men are finding good-paying jobs in the skilled trades and becoming plumbers, electricians, carpenters, etc.
“The harbinger of the growing gender gap was beginning years ago, but really began to express itself with the millennial generation,” he said.
Obama-era policies emphasized training in the trades, as did the Trump administration, Steiger said. Add in restructured immigration policies, and “men are just responding to the market and a culture that defines those occupations as for men.”
