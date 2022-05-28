PRINCETON — A Memorial Day service will be conducted Sunday at the Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery to honor the people interred there.
The service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday with Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission officiating, according to County Commissioner Bill Archer.
Memorial Day services have been held at the cemetery since 2017, Archer stated.
The cemetery is located behind the Gardner Center, the former U.S. Forestry Laboratory, off Exit 14 of Interstate 77.
The ceremony will be at the cemetery, weather permitting, Archer said. There will be ambulatory equipment to help people who have trouble walking reach the cemetery.
During the service, Archer will describe the cemetery’s history and include the names of the people known to be buried there.
Only two of the poor farm cemetery’s graves have markers. It has been estimated that there between 250 to 300 graves at the cemetery.
“We have the identity of a little more than 70,” Archer said.
