BLUEFIELD — Memorial services in Charleston celebrating the life of America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient – West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams – will begin today and continue through Sunday, the governor’s office announced Friday.
Williams, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 98, was born in 1923 on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, W.Va. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division.
During the battle, Williams displayed “valiant devotion to duty” and service above self as he “enabled his company to reach its objective.” His actions, his commitment to his fellow service members and heroism were recognized on Oct. 5, 1945, during a ceremony at the White House where President Harry Truman presented him with the Congressional Medal of Honor.
A procession will depart from Beard Mortuary in Huntington today at 8 a.m. The procession route will follow Route 60 through Ona and Milton before getting on I-64 at Exit 28, according to an announcement from the governor’s office. The procession will remain on I-64 until Exit 99, turning right onto Greenbrier Street, before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard and entering the State Capitol from the South Side of the Complex.
Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.
Williams will Lie In State at the Capitol Rotunda for a public viewing window, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m.
Parking for guests will be provided, state officials said. Parking lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public. Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area. Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the parking lot beside the State Culture Center.
All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, public visitation will continue at the Capitol Rotunda, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m.
Parking for guests will be provided again. Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public. Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area. Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.
All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open Sunday at 10 a.m.
A State Memorial Service in Williams’ honor will be held Sunday inside the State Culture Center Theater at 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The service will include several tributes which will be announced closer to the service.
Public seating inside the State Culture Center Theater will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be very limited seating inside the theater. Additional overflow seating will be available both inside and outside the Culture Center with video and audio provided.
The service will be broadcast on television via the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel.West Virginians may also watch the event via online livestream.
A burial schedule is undetermined at this time, state officials said. Burial services will be private for family only.
To date, Woody and his foundation are responsible for establishing over 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50 states and 1 U.S. Territory, with over 70 additional monuments currently underway. The nation’s first Gold Star monument was dedicated at the Donnel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute. Another such monument at the West Virginia State Capitol is the largest in America. One of the monuments is in Princeton.
