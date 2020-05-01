T
he Bluefield Daily Telegraph has been the area’s primary news source for 127 years, providing information you need and want. The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business due to the health emergency has added to the headwinds already facing the newspaper industry. The unexpected revenue decline has caused us to make hard decisions so we can continue to fulfill our mission to serve this two-state region.
Effective next week, we will reduce publishing and delivering the newspaper to five days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
There will be no print edition on Monday, May 4, or Saturday, May 9, and every Monday and Saturday thereafter.
You will still have access to all our complete news, features and sports content on our seven-day website (www.bdtonline.com) for the days you will not receive a print edition.
We will also produce an exact electronic replica of the Monday and Saturday papers on our E-Paper digital site that is accessible to newspaper subscribers via the website.
The E-Paper, which publishes every day, has special advantages. You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading; stories and photos can be shared and emailed at the press of a button; puzzles and coupons can be printed out, and the E-Paper is available wherever you go, whenever you want on a computer, tablet or mobile phone.
If you need help to activate your website access and E-Paper account, please contact our customer service department at 304-327-2804 and a representative will get you set up. Or you can do it directly at www.bdtonline.com/subscriptions.
If you are not a subscriber to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Contact us at the number listed above.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing fewer days of the week in order to remain financially healthy.
Discontinuing two days of the print newspaper will allow us to publish more local news on the five days we publish the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet the Bluefield area remains a remarkable community with people who truly care about one another. They embody the same spirit that drives us to inform you online every day about local news that matters and now five times a week in print.
We thank our subscribers and advertiser for their support over the years. That support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at rmooney@bdtonline.com or (304) 327-2840.
We pray everybody stays well, stays safe and stays strong.
Publisher Randy Mooney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.