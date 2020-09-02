BLUEFIELD — Children destined to attend one of Mercer County’s newest schools had a chance Tuesday to meet their future teachers and say hello before the new school year begins.
Bluefield Primary School, future home of the Beaver Kits, is currently under construction near Bluefield High School. The K-2 school is scheduled to open in January 2021, according to Principal Brittany Anderson.
Anderson and teachers stood along Mountain View Avenue wearing Bluefield Primary T-shirts and holding up homemade signs identifying them along with balloons adding to a festive atmosphere for the future students. Teachers wore masks and stood about 6 feet apart as they met their future pupils. One teacher’s sign announced, “We Love Our Little Beavers.”
“We’re doing our Meet the Teachers Parade,” Anderson said. “It’s just to kind of welcome them back in a positive, friendly manner in a social distancing way.”
Families drove down the street from 3 to about 5 p.m. Some students had signs of their own as their parents drove them down the line of teachers waiting to meet them.
Before students started arriving, the teachers and aides came together in a prayer circle.
“We need all the prayers we can get!” Kindergarten teacher Levieta Shaw called out. She was planning to retire this year after teaching for about 35 years.
“I want to welcome my kids back,” she said. “We love our kids and we’ll be there for them whether they come remote, virtual or in the classroom. We’ll be there for them.”
Kindergarten teacher’s aide Aaron Bowman led the teachers’ prayer.
“I just pray God will put a hedge of protection around our staff and students,” he said.
Having the Teachers Parade gave the students an idea what their teachers would look like. Kindergarten can be “scary” for some students who are attending school for the first time, Bowman stated.
Kindergarten teacher Melinda Raines was eager to start school again.
“Yes, yes, we miss them,” she said of her students. “We miss them a lot. We want to get back to normal and be teaching our babies.”
Bluefield Primary School will replace Memorial School and Whitethorn Elementary School. Raines said while teachers were a little sad to be leaving their old schools, they were excited about moving to a new facility.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
