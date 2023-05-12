PRINCETON — In an effort to familiarize the five at-large Princeton City Council candidates with city voters, the Princeton Economic Development Authority will be sponsoring a “Meet The Candidates Night” on Tuesday, May 23 at the Princeton Municipal Building starting at 5:30 p.m.
People will get the chance to ask relevant questions of council incumbents James Hill, David Graham and Dewey Russell, plus challengers Dan Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson from 6 to 7 p m.
The candidates in turn will get a chance to present their positions to the audience.
Prior to and after that, the audience members will get to meet the candidates informally.
The event will be moderated by Concord University Professor of Science Dr. James White.
“We’d like as many people as possible to come out and meet with our candidates,” Princeton Economic Development Authority Director Samuel Lusk said.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.