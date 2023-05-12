Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.