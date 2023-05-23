PRINCETON — City of Princeton voters can hear this evening from incumbents and challengers seeking seats on the Princeton City Council during the Meet the Candidates event.
The city of Princeton has invited the public to Meet the Candidates at the City Municipal Complex on 800 Bee Street off Stafford Drive. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
There are five candidates running for Princeton City Council. Three of them are incumbents and two are challengers.
The candidates scheduled to attend Meet the Candidates include:
• Candace Vassallo-Wilson (challenger).
• David Graham (incumbent).
• Dewey Russell (incumbent).
• James Hill (incumbent).
• Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield (challenger).
The event is free and open to the public, and there will be seating for 100 people. The forum is sponsored by Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
The schedule is as follows:
• 5:30-6 pm. Doors open and free refreshments will be provided.
6-7:30 p.m. Candidate introductions and public Q&A.
7:30-8 p.m. Meet and Greet.
Early voting starts May 24 and the election will be on June 6.
