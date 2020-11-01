PRINCETON — First thing Monday morning, a man who went from West Virginia State Police trooper to attorney will take his oath of office as Mercer County’s new prosecuting attorney.
Attorney Brian Cochran of Princeton won the Republican nomination for prosecuting attorney last June during the primary elections. It was Cochran’s first run for political office, and he is running unopposed in November because no Democrat filed to run for the position.
Former Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler submitted his letter of resignation Sept. 30 to the Mercer County Commission. Sitler said then that he decided to resign and accept employment as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County after he did not secure the Republican nomination for reelection.
“I was born in Grafton, West Virginia,” Cochran said at the Mercer County Courthouse on a recent afternoon. “It was when my dad was in Vietnam. My mom had me up in Grafton where both my parents grew up. When I was a boy, I lived in Chesapeake, Va., and then when my dad retired from the military we moved back to their hometown in Grafton; and that’s where I went to high school and went to college. I came to southern West Virginia in 1992.”
Cochran said that he had always wanted to be a state trooper. The fact that some of his relatives were in the West Virginia State Police helped spark his plans to pursue a career in law enforcement. His cousin Dallas Wolf and Jerry Buford, the husband of another cousin, would come to family reunions wearing their uniforms and driving their blue and gold police cruisers.
“And I knew that was something I wanted to do when I got older,” he recalled.
Cochran joined the West Virginia State Police. He was sent to McDowell County in 1992 after graduating from the state police academy, and later married his wife, Virginia, who is originally from McDowell County, in 1995.
“I think it was in May of 1998 I transferred up to Nicholas County,” he said. “It was a good spot where it was halfway between my mom and my wife’s parents.”
Cochran said that he served in the state police for about 11 and a half years, but he was injured in a house fire and ultimately was required to retire. He had a four-year degree in criminal justice. Initially, he went to a college with his transcripts with plans of becoming a teacher and football coach, but he learned that with his degree, it would take about two years to get a teaching certificate. A degree in law could be earned sooner. Cochran said that he did well in law school.
“I was hired while I was in law school by a large law firm in Charleston, and they had an office as well in Beckley. It was Pullin, Fowler & Flanagan and I worked for them over a year,” he recalled.
Working for the law firm eventually took him to another position.
“I was actually in Bluefield on an assignment when I found out that the Bluefield city attorney job was available,” Cochran said. “My oldest son was starting Little League Football at the time and we were living in Princeton and I was driving to Beckley, so to get rid of that drive and to be able to participate in coaching with my young son in football, and I applied for and got the Bluefield city attorney job.”
“I was the full-time city attorney for four years. That would have been from 2008 to 2012. And then I moved to the current law firm I’m at now, Brewster, Morhous and Cameron,” Cochran said. “And when I left the city, the city kept me on as the city attorney on a part-time basis maybe four or five years, six years. I was there for about 10 years total.”
The City of Bluefield returned to having a full-time attorney back in 2018, but Cochran could not work for the city full time at that point. Eventually, he was urged to run for county prosecutor.
“Well, it was something when I started law school that I was interested in, in prosecution,” he replied when asked about his decision to run for office. “Once I got hired by the law firm right out of law school, it kind of financially took us in a different direction. I’ve been in private practice now for over 13 years, and I’m just ready to get back into the law enforcement/prosecution area.”
Cochran was asked about how he planned to operate as Mercer County’s prosecuting attorney.
“Well, there’s no question that any court in the state and in our country, it can’t operate without plea agreements,” he said. “You have to have plea agreements.”
Cochran said that what he hopes to achieve is to have, through communication with the county’s law enforcement officers, the very best cases possible. This means having investigations that are completed and having all of the evidence available to insure that his office “can get the very best plea that we can for the citizens of Mercer County.”
Cases involving people who harm children, commit violent crimes or deal in controlled substances will be taken seriously, Cochran stated.
“Those people, to me, are different,” Cochran said. “That’s something we’re going to prosecute vigorously. Crimes against children and violent crimes need to be addressed appropriately.”
Cochran’s term was not scheduled to begin until Jan. 1, 2021, but Sitler’s last day was Oct. 30, so the county commission appointed Cochran to fill in starting Monday after he is sworn in. Friday was his last day at the law firm.
“It’s tough leaving Brewster Morhous because they are such wonderful people, they’re just excellent lawyers,” Cochran said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time working with them and I can’t thank them enough for letting me be associated with that law firm. They taught me so much. David Kersey, Kermit Moore, Larry Morhous, Harold Brewster, those guys taught me so much about how to conduct myself, to be the very best lawyer I can be. That’s stuff that I’ve learned from them that I will take for the rest of my career.”
Before leaving to join his family at the courthouse’s early polling place, Cochran said that he would do his best for Mercer County’s residents.
“I’m definitely going to be fair. It’s a huge honor to be selected as the prosecuting attorney here. I’m thankful of the people who supported me. I can assure everyone that I’m going to be very, very fair,” he said. “I’m going to make independent decisions and I understand that people out there need a break sometimes, absolutely. I don’t know where I’d be without a break every now and then. I’m going to make the decisions that I think are in the very best interests of the county. I understand that not everybody’s going to agree with all of them, but I hope that they understand that it’s nothing based on anything I want to do. It’s based on what I feel is the right decision to make in each particular case.”
