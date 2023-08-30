A common Medicare scam call is once again circulating across the region.
A resident of Princeton told the Daily Telegraph Tuesday that she received the scam phone call. The scammer on the other end of the line claimed it was time for the woman to replace her Medicare card.
However, this call is a common scam, according to the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Since June of this year, the attorney general’s office has received 32 complaints regarding the Medicare scam call, John Mangalonzo, a press secretary in the attorney general’s office, said Tuesday.
The bogus Medicare call is a common scam that has been around since 2018. That was when the federal government announced plans for the distribution of new Medicare cards. The new cards in 2018 contained a new beneficiary number, instead of the recipient’s Social Security number, to limit fraud. However, no new updates have been planned for Medicare cards since 2018, despite the claims by scammers.
Five residents of the Mountain State fell victim to the scam earlier this year, according to the attorney general’s office.
Morrisey said Medicare representatives — or for that matter, Social Security officials — will not call anyone uninvited to threaten the cancellation of benefits, request money and/or ask for personal information such as his or her new Medicare beneficiary number.
Should Medicare require additional information, they will send a letter telling the participant what specific government agency they should contact to provide the information, according to the earlier report from Morrisey.
The attorney general’s office is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns about this ongoing scam to contact the unit’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.