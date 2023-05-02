Scams targeting Medicare recipients are being reported around the state, prompting a warning to consumers to use caution.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the warning Monday, saying those scammers may pose as a Medicare representative or an affiliate and ask for personal information.
That information may include details related to a bank account, credit card, and Medicare and/or Social Security. They may also seek payment for a newly issued Medicare card.
Numerous reports of consumers having received such calls in recent weeks have been received at the AG’s Consumer Protection Division and include at least five recently reported falling for the scam.
“There are many people who unfortunately target and exploit the elderly for nefarious purposes,” Morrisey said. “People who fall prey to this scam often do so because they are scared to lose their benefits, but that’s a threat scammers use to trick consumers into handing over personal, identifiable information.”
Morrisey said no one should give in to “intimidation tactics,” which raise in “immediate red flag.”
This scam started after 2018, when distribution of new Medicare cards began. The new cards contain a new beneficiary number, instead of the recipient’s Social Security number, to limit fraud.
Morrisey said there are no new card updates planned.
The initial scam morphed into the “new Medicare card scam,” he said, and reports have indicated scammers identifying themselves as employees of the Social Security Administration, Medicare or the Department of Insurance are calling consumers to say the person needs a new Medicare card or that they need to turn in their paper card for a plastic one. They then request personal information.
Another variation, he said, is the scammers call consumers telling them there’s been an issue with their Medicare number and they need to clarify it by providing their personal identifiable information.
Morrisey said no Medicare or Social Security representative will call anyone and threaten the cancellation of benefits, request money and/or ask for personal information such as his or her new Medicare beneficiary number.
Medicare already has all the information about participants, he said. Should Medicare require additional information, they will send a letter telling the participant what specific government agency they should contact to provide it.
The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit encourages anyone with questions or concerns to contact the unit’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov.
Senior citizens and their loved ones also can subscribe to the email scam alerts at http://bit.ly/SeniorScamAlert.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.