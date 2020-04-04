PRINCETON — The Medical Emergency Planning Committee (MEPC), a branch of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) in Mercer County, met Friday to discuss medical planning during this COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and locally.
This meeting was to discuss the Mercer County medical community and overall preparedness during this event. Agencies represented were Bluefield Regional Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital, EMS, Fire Department representatives, Mercer 911, Mercer County Health Department, Doctors and Emergency Management, according to Tim Farley, director of Mercer County Emergency Management.
The Mercer County Health Department and Mercer County Emergency Management have been receiving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be distributed among agencies that respond directly and come in contact with possible Coronavirus patients. Agencies receiving PPE are law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, hospitals, the county health department and clinics, Farley said.
The MEPC continues to ask the public to stay at home, wash your hands frequently, do not gather in groups and stay at least 6 feet apart during this outbreak of COVID-19, Farley stated.
Farley said that the general public is in control of their exposure to COVID-19, so that is why people are being asked to not mingle in groups and be disciplined while out in the public when working, grocery shopping or picking up medicines at the pharmacy or other necessities.
“The key is to limit your exposure time and wash your hands frequently,” Farley said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
