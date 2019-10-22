PRINCETON — Students of the Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) are selling a natural solution for pesky mosquitos.
With the threat of deadly virus being spread through mosquitos, the students of the Health Sciences program are seeking to stop the spread in its tracks. One of the main diseases that the class is seeking to prevent is the Eastern equine encephalitis, or as it’s commonly called Triple E, which has a 30% mortality rate, according to a release from instructor Anna Marie Fuda.
The repellent, entitled EEEk!, can be purchased at the MCTEC Mercantile on Stafford Drive in Princeton which is open on Tuesdays and Fridays during school hours. The Mercantile is closed on days when Mercer County schools are closed.
Triple E and other arboviruses, or virus spread by mosquitoes, have been a rising concern by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Both program instructors, Fuda and Andrea Coppola, strive to inform students and the general public of the infectious dangers.
“Our students were able to create a marketable product that works effectively against mosquitoes,” they say in the release, “It has been a valuable experience and they have produced a product that doesn’t have harsh chemicals.”
Though the virus mainly affects equines (animals in the horse family), humans can contract it as well. While equines can be vaccinated for the disease, humans cannot, Fuda says.
Ingredients of the natural spray consist of distilled water, witch hazel, and the essential oils lemongrass, eucalyptus oil, rosemary oil, sandalwood, thyme oil, cedarwood oil, and tea tree oil. These ingredients are chosen for their ability to repel mosquitoes and reduce swelling and inflammation, according to Fuda.
“Working on this project has given us the chance to help others while building communication skills that help us to educate people,” MCTEC student Lakyn Bailey, said in the release.
In a brochure distributed by the students information is given including how to heal bug bites, how to prevent bug bites and the symptoms of a systemic infection. To avoid bug bites wear light-colored clothing, don’t wear flowery perfume, plant marigold flowers, and more.
For more information contact MCTEC at 304-425-9551.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.