MONTCALM – Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were seeking a person of interest Saturday after an early morning shooting was reported in Montcalm.
The shooting occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Methodist Hill Road in Montcalm, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
"There was an argument that got physical and we had a shooting," Parks said.
Park said that one person was shot, and he was transported to Princeton Community Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Bluefield Rescue Squad was dispatched to the scene.
The sheriff's department was seeking Scotty Tiller, no age available, of Montcalm.
"He is being considered a person of interest in this investigation, Parks said. "Cpl. Jeff Ellison in charge of the investigation at this time."
Anyone with information can call the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364.
