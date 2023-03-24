PRINCETON — For the second consecutive month, the Princeton City Council were given a presentation related to the “We Need To Talk” initiative by organizer Lori McKinney.
McKinney, co-founder, with her husband Robert Blankenship, of the RiffRaff Arts Collective, said, “This video is a companion piece to the song we debuted last month. We plan to have more songs and videos to demonstrate the need for better understanding between people.”
The video featured McKinney and several actors from the previous video discuss their involvement with and feelings from the production.
Prior to McKinney’s presentation, Mayor David Graham presented a proclamation declaring Wednesday, March 29th as “Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day” in the city of Princeton to Robert Woods, a Lifetime Member of Blue-Gray Chapter No. 628 of the Vietnam Veterans of America who served as an E3 in the U.S. Navy from 1966-70 and Margie Sentelle of the Matthew French Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. City Clerk Ken Clay and councilman Dewey Russell, both Vietnam Veterans, took part in the presentation.
In other news:
• Clay said after the meeting that, due to the fact that April 1 falls on a Saturday, the deadline for candidates to turn in their petitions to the City Clerk’s Office would be Monday, April 3rd at 4:30 p.m. To date, only the incumbents, Graham, Russell and Councilman James Hill have returned their petitions.
• On motion of Hill with a second by Russell, the city transferred a 116 square foot section of city property to the WVDOH. The property is west of the Thorn Street Bridge and will be part of the Thorn Street Bridge replacement project.
• Later in the meeting, City Manager Mike Webb said that construction on the new bridge should start sometime this year once all property matters are completed and be finished next year.
• On motion of Russell with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, council transferred, contingent on approval by the Mercer County Board of Education and the Preservati Foundation, a 50’ x 240’ section of city property adjacent to the Princeton Rescue Squad on its south side. Hill abstained due to his employment with the Princeton Rescue Squad.
• Public Works Department Co-Director Eric Gatchell said the removal of dangerous trees from hiking trails in the city park, which had seen more than 50 trees removed was continuing, along with the removal of underbrush.
• The Annual Easter Egg Hunt in the city park will be held on Saturday, April 8 starting at 1 p.m. for ages 4-11.
• On motion of Russell and second by councilman James Hawkins, authorization for the installation of 32 power drops for Christmas decorations was approved.
• Also on motion of Russell and second by Hawkins, council approved the joint expenditure of up to $70,000 by the Public Works Department and the Princeton Sanitary Board for a vacuum truck to clear out drainage lines.
• On motion of Russell and second by councilman Marshall Lytton, an expenditure not to exceed $25,000 in ARPA funds to repair the Recreation Center roof was approved.
On motion of Russell and second by councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker by phone, approval of the purchase of up to 14 outdoor basketball goal systems at a cost not to exceed $30,000 in ARPA funds was done.
