BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department is trying to make sure all people 65 and over in the county who want the COVID-19 vaccine get it.
Gov. Jim Justice last week said about 130,000 in that age group statewide, including thousands 80 and over, still have not received any doses and many of them have signed up on the Everbridge statewide preregistration system yet have not received an appointment for a shot.
Justice said he has brought on extra personnel to man phones lines based on the Everbridge preregistration system to try to contact those who signed up, but many do not answer their phones.
“We are clearing out our preregistration list so we don’t miss anyone,” he said. “We are going back through the list calling everybody.”
Justice also called on local health departments to help.
Roger Topping, health department administrator, said the department received a list from the state Everbridge system of 450 seniors who are 80 years old and above who are registered but not yet been vaccinated. That age group is the initial target.
“The health department will call them using this number, 304-324-8367, and please respond,” he said, referring to people who may not answer if they don’t recognize the number. “We want to make sure everyone 80 and above gets the vaccine.”
Topping said four vaccine clinics are planned for this week and when they are finished more than 2,700 more residents will have received both doses of their vaccines.
Those clinics this week will be held Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center at the Princeton Rescue Squad.
Residents will be contacted if selected for an appointment.
As of Sunday, 18,464 doses of the vaccine had been administered to Mercer County residents, which means 31.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Of the total, 9,589 are 65 and older.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
