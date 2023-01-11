Photo by Mary Catherine Brooks

CNHI News Service

Wyoming County Schools’ board of education members and central office staff took a ride on GreenPower Motor Company’s Nano Beast, a battery-powered bus, Tuesday afternoon. The bus, designed to serve students with special needs, will be used for six weeks in the Pineville area as part of a state pilot project to determine how the buses perform in the state’s mountainous terrain and colder temperatures. Full-size buses are being tested in Raleigh, McDowell and Boone counties.