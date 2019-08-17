WELCH — A continuing shortage of teachers highlighted the need Friday for a new downtown Welch apartment building designed with the goal of making McDowell County a more appealing place for new educators.
Construction started in early August on a new apartment building going up at the site of the old Best Furniture Building. First known as the Teacher’s Village, the project’s plans call for two floors with apartments and two other floors with office and retail space.
City officials said when the project was first announced in 2016 that it would be the first multi-story construction the city has seen in about 50 years. Reconnecting McDowell leaders said in previous reports that a plan featuring four floors with apartments proved to be too expensive. The current project’s budget is $7 million.
The project’s goal is to provide new housing for teachers considering a move to McDowell County’s school system. Superintendent Carolyn Falin said the project is now being called the Renaissance Village. Finding teachers for classrooms across the county has been a long-term challenge.
“We currently have 24 vacancies,” Falin stated Friday. “We have them all filled with substitutes.”
Falin said she believed that the new apartments will give new teachers, particularly single teachers, an opportunity to live in the county and closer to their schools instead of having to commute from outside the area.
Apartments can be difficult to find in McDowell County, and floods like that one which swept across the county on July 8, 2001 destroyed homes which could have been rented out to new teachers, she said.
City officials said when construction began that besides making it easier for new teachers to live in McDowell County, the new apartment building will give local traffic a boost by attracting more people and provide Welch with an economic boost.
