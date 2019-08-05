WAR — One brother had only one pair of shoes and another had only a pair of flip flops, so they traded footwear every week. This situation changed when a former resident of their community, aided by his church and generous donors, brought them new shoes they could wear to school.
A resident of Richmond, Va., Bruce Hobart grew up in the McDowell County city of War and graduated from Big Creek High School in 1967. Now 70 years old, Hobart, who worked in public banking and real estate development and describes himself as semi-retired, recalled how a program that gives new shoes to children in need got started.
“Well, in 2014 my church (Second Baptist Church in Richmond) had asked me to find a mission for them to participate it; and unlike most of the people from McDowell County, I graduated high school and never looked back,” he recalled. “In 2014 I went back to War and saw the drastic changes that had occurred, so I put a mission team together. And just before we went up there for the first time I was recovering from a hip operation. Three o’clock in the morning, I woke up and all I could think about was that kids need shoes.”
Hobart said he immediately started the project’s fundraising.
“So the next day I went on social media, Facebook, and posted a memo that basically said, ‘Stop what you’re doing right now. Write me a check, mail it to me and we’re going to see if we can buy 40 pairs of shoes for the neediest children I can find in McDowell County; really, in the Big Creek District,’’ Hobart said.
Now about five years old, the shoe program has received about $42,000 in donation. Those donations led to 1,400 pairs of new shoes for children.
“We are on target to receive $8,000 to $10,000 this 2019 season and will purchase 300-350 pair of shoes,” Hobart said. “Most of those donors are in my age group, so we’re all on fixed incomes. I didn’t expect to be able to do as much as we have. The donations are $10, $50, sometimes $100. My church is involved in it now, and the congregation is also donating.”
And the people who contribute often have addresses that are well away from McDowell County.
“I’ve gotten donations from all over the United States. I get a $15 Western Union check from a night watchman in Kansas City. Last year I got a donation from London, England, and just everywhere,” Hobart said. “When I get the money, I work with the local Baptist Church in War and the social counselor, and then one of the teachers at the local elementary school in War. They provide me with a list and I go out and I shop for each child; so each child will get a personally hand-picked pair of shoes. And then I rent a U-Haul and drive them to McDowell County and deliver them.”
Hobart was in McDowell County about two weeks ago.
“I was up there with my summer mission group and I delivered 100 pairs of shoes,” he recalled. “And now I’m working on the elementary school children and the Head Start children for August and September purchases and deliveries. It will probably be in early September.”
“And it’s just great fun seeing these children’s faces light up when they get a brand new pair of shoes,” Hobart added.
The shoes are usually for children in grades kindergarten through the seventh or eighth grade. Some students have a hard time getting decent shoes.
“There were a pair of brothers who had one pair of shoes and one pair of flip flops. They took turns. One week shoes, one week flip flops,” he said. “If a kid has a new pair of shoes, maybe he can spend a little more time in school and learn something.”
As the years pass, some donors have started to pass away, Hobart said.
“Each year I begin to think maybe I shouldn’t do it this year because they can’t afford to give anything. Then I get an email asking, ‘Did I miss the shoe drive this year?’ And off to the races we go with another.”
Hobart said the project is still taking contributions. He stated that checks can be made payable to the Second Baptist Church and sent to 10217 Locklies Drive, Glen Allen, Va., 23060. Hobart can be contacted on his Facebook page.
“Every time I get check, I go online and single everyone out for the donations and give them an update on what’s going on,” Hobart stated. “I go back to War and sometimes I’ll be talking to a group. I don’t advertise that I’m the person doing this. Then somebody will say, ‘You’re the Shoe Man’ and I’ll say yes, I’m the Shoe Man.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.