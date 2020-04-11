BERWIND — The death of a man whose remains were found June 17, 2019 in the Berwind Lake area of McDowell County is being investigated as a homicide, investigators said Friday.
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan announced Friday that the human remains found in the Berwind Lake Management Area located in neighboring McDowell County, W.Va. have been identified as a missing person, Lonnie Meadows.
The remains were found on June 17, 2019. The positive identification was made after the Federal Bureau of Investigation performed forensic analysis and other scientific examinations on the remains, McClanahan said in a press release Friday.
Meadows was reported missing in May of 2019. Since that time, an ongoing investigation has been underway into his disappearance. In June of 2019, human remains were discovered in the area of Berwind Lake in McDowell County. Because of this close geographical proximity of the area where Meadows was last seen, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigators assisted McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation in processing that scene. Information concerning Meadow’s disappearance was shared with those authorities, according to the press release
The case is still active and currently being pursued as a homicide investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation are working together on the case.
“I feel so sorry for the family and friends of Mr. Meadows, and hope that the identification can help bring closure to their grief that they have endured for almost a year now,” McClanahan said. “We will continue to work with the other authorities involved to determine what happened. Please keep his family and friends in your prayer during this troubling time.”
McClanahan asked that anyone with any information in regards this investigation to contact Investigator Lt. Mark Lowe at 276-935-4901.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
