PRINCETON — A McDowell County man is facing multiple charges of incest and sexual assault after a female juvenile told investigators during a forensic interview that he said that he repeatedly assaulted her “so she could get pregnant.”
Everett Eugene Whitt, 46, of Cucumber was arrested in Mercer County and charged with 10 felony counts of incest and 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to Trooper First Class D.G. Pierson with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
The investigation started after a forensic interview with a female juvenile was conducted on Oct. 29, Pierson said.
“A forensic interview was conducted with a juvenile who said that Everett Whitt had been raping her,” Pierson stated in his report. “This occurred more than 10 times from January 2016 to October 2019. The victim said Everett told her the reason he does these things to her is so she can get pregnant.”
Whitt was arrested and arraigned Wednesday, Pierson stated. Whitt is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
In West Virginia, incest carries a possible penalty of five to 15 years in prison, according to the State Code. Second-degree sexual assault carries a possible prison sentence of 10 to 25 years.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
