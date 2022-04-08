Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.