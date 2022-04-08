WELCH — A woman is dead and her boyfriend in custody for murder after an early-morning shooting Friday in McDowell County.
Jhamel Scott Jr., 23, was arrested for the homicide of his girlfriend, Summer Robinette, 21, at their home on Stewart Street, Welch Police Chief Timothy Vineyard said.
Vineyard said he was dispatched to the couple’s residence at 1:33 a.m.
“As I arrived on scene Mr. Scott was on scene,” Vineyard said, noting that he asked him the location of the victim and the weapon. “He did tell me where the weapon was.”
Vineyard said he entered the house and found Robinette in the bedroom on the floor beside the bed.
“She was shot by a .357 handgun,” he said.
Vineyard said Jan-Care Ambulance Service responded to the scene as did a medical examiner.
“She (Robinette) was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m.,” Vineyard said.
Vineyard said he has learned that the couple had an argument about four days ago.
Scott is charged with first-degree murder.
Vineyard said Scott made the call to 911 after first contacting one of Robinette’s family members.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
