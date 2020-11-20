WELCH — The McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc., will be participating in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
From November 19, 2020, through January 4, 2021, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.
“Subaru has been a supporter of the McDowell County Commission on Aging for the last three years,” Commission on Aging’s Executive Director Dr. Donald Reed said in a press release. “Their support is vital to helping us feed the most vulnerable seniors.”
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, including the Commission on Aging, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. Reed said the Commission on Aging has partnered with Bill Cole Subaru in Green Valley and Hometown Subaru in Beckley to raise awareness for the popular year-end sales and giving event, and drive support for Meals on Wheels.
“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 13th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.3 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”
Over the last 12 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $176 million to its charity partners, the news release said. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $200 million.
By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as your charity of choice, Reed said residents can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors in McDowell County.
