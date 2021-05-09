BRADSHAW — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in the English area near Bradshaw Saturday evening, and recovered multiple controlled substances.
Law enforcement was working on an anonymous tip, according to a press release, when they conducted the search of the English residence. While there, Kimberly Brewer was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction after attempting to flee on foot. James Hagerman was also arrested for being a fugitive from justice out of Virginia, along with a Quinton Dawson, Jr. who was arrested on multiple drug related charges.
The three were arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. A bond of $3,000 was set for Dawson, Hagerman had no bond set, and Dawson was unable to be arraigned as of Sunday, according to the release.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
