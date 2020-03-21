WELCH — The McDowell County Commission declared a local state of emergency Friday as the coronavirus pandemic continues in West Virginia and the nation.
West Virginia issued a state of emergency declaration on Monday due to coronavirus, also known as COVID–19. The McDowell County Commission is declaring a state of emergency as well, according to County Commission President Cecil Patterson.
“The McDowell County Emergency Operations Center will fully support the efforts of all medical healthcare facilities including, but not limited to the McDowell County Board of Health, Welch Community Hospital, emergency response agencies including fire, EMS, law enforcement organizations, and other medical facilities,” Patterson said in Friday’s proclamation.
“Be it resolved that I, Cecil Patterson, president of the McDowell County Commission, under the authority vested in me by the constitution and laws of the state and the governor of West Virginia, do hereby find and declare a State of Emergency to exist in McDowell County,” he said. “The State of Emergency shall exist for the duration for the prevention, response and recovery period of the above incident or as otherwise needed,” according to the proclamation.
