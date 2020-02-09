WELCH — After extreme rainfall and extensive flooding, McDowell County is working to repair all damage.
With homeowners heavily affected by flooding, volunteers and emergency services have come to the victim’s aid. According to John Sidote, an emergency services volunteer organizer of the area, clean up is slowly by surely underway.
“I believe the water is coming down pretty good now,” Sidote said.
According to Sidote, the Welch area is almost entirely unscathed with flood damage. After being put under a state of emergency by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice the county moved quickly to resolve issues.
“In Welch, we’re in good shape. You couldn’t even tell there was a flood,” Sidote said.
Though cleaning up is going well the area is still experiencing subsidiary issues that come with floods. Sidote said that these secondary issues aren’t as bad as the flood itself but are providing to be a hindrance.
“We’re still getting some things with washouts like landslides or a fallen tree,” Sidote said.
Sidote said that this flood is thankfully not nearly as devastating as the 2002 flood that McDowell County suffered.
“It’s not comparable to the 2002 flood. It, fortunately, didn’t come as quickly,” Sidote said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.