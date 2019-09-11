IAEGER — A McDowell County woman faces charges including arson and attempted murder after allegedly setting a fire to a home in the Iaeger area, investigators said Tuesday.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday to a call at the Mile Branch area (near Iaeger) to a domestic dispute involving a large sword and that a residence was engulfed in flames, according to Chief Deputy James Muncy Jr.
The undisclosed victim was transported via helicopter to Pikeville medical center for treatment, Muncy said.
Lisa Louise Turpin, 40, of Avondale was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, third-degree arson, attempted murder, malicious wounding and was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $25,000 cash-only bond was set, Muncy said.
Turpin is also being accused of trying to set the neighbors porch on fire, Muncy stated. The sheriffs office was assisted by Iaeger and Bradshaw Fire Departments, JanCare ambulance, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
