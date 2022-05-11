WELCH — Unofficial results in primary election races for county clerk, county commission, circuit clerk and the county board of education were being counted Tuesday night in McDowell County.
Results for the county’s primary elections were unavailable as of press time Tuesday.
In McDowell County, two Democrats were seeking the nomination to run for County Clerk: incumbent Donald Hicks and Tammie G. Bailey. On Tuesday night,
No Republican candidate filed to run for county clerk.
Two candidates filed for their party’s nomination to run for the Browns Creek seat on the McDowell County Commission.
Incumbent Democrat Michael D. Brooks and Republican, and former sheriff, Martin B. West will have no opposition in the primary and face each other in November.
Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Francine Spencer, a Democrat, was the only candidate of either party to file to run for that seat.
Eight candidates had filed to run for three seats in the non-partisan McDowell County Board of Education race.
Candidates for three seats on the McDowell County Board of Education include: Roberto “Tacoman” Diaz of Kimball; Jill Goins of Thorpe; W.J. Proffitt of Paynesville; Larkin Rippeth of Bradshaw; Angela Robinette of Kimball; Mark Shelton of War; Kevin Wade of Wilcoe; and incumbent David Williams of Coalwood.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.