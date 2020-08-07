WELCH — McDowell County reported 12 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing its cumulative total to date to 64. That’s up from 52 cases on Thursday.
The McDowell County Health Department said 51 of those cases are now considered active and involve individuals who are in quarantine. Another 13 people have recovered from the virus.
In a statement, the health department said all 12 cases are the result of community spread of the virus. The statement said contact tracing is underway in all seven cases.
"The health department is working to identify all contacts to these case," the statement said. "Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
The health department is urging all residents to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and washing their hands frequently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.