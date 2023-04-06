WELCH — A multimillion dollar federal grant slated for a natural gas cooperative in McDowell County will help it replace aging pipeline that serves customers around the City of Welch.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced Wednesday that $3,769,158 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) will go to the Welch Gas Cooperative Association. The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help with replacing more than 3 miles of aging pipeline infrastructure in McDowell County.
Ronnie Clemins, president of the Welch Gas Cooperative Association, said the pipeline is in Welch, and serves “quite a few people.”
Parts of the aging pipeline were installed in the Sixties and Seventies, he said.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program to provide nearly $1 billion in funding over five years to modernize natural gas distribution pipes and keep communities across the country safe from harmful leaks, according to a statement from Manchin’s office..
This project will replace 3.27 miles of Aldyl A pipe with new polyethylene (PE) pipe. PE pipes are resilient to various temperatures, can handle high pressure, come in various densities and weights and can be specially coated, Manchin said.
The existing pipe was installed between 1965 and 1972 and it has become clear that the plastic material of the Aldyl A pipe is showing signs of low resistance and slow crack growth, which made the pipe brittle over time. The new pipe will allow for the safe and secure transport of natural gas and has the potential to create 10 new jobs, Manchin said.
“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $3.7 million in upgrading critical pipeline infrastructure in McDowell County,” Manchin stated. “The funding announced “Wednesday” will help replace more than 3 miles of aging pipes with new, resilient pipes to help prevent dangerous leaks and ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas. My Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments to West Virginia that spur economic growth and create good-paying, long term jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster energy security and support our communities across the Mountain State.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.