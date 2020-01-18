WAR — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing War woman.
Angela Dawn Cook was last seen on January 13 in the War area of McDowell County, according to a release from Chief Deputy James Muncy.
Cook is described as being 5 feet six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-436-8522 or McDowell County 911.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
