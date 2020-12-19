JOLO — McDowell County Sheriff’s office conducted an arrest warrant on Dec. 18 in the Jolo area of McDowell County that resulted in a suspect being arrested and charged with drug crimes.
Clara Danielle McClanahan, 27, of Jolo, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, according to a press release by Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon executing the warrant, deputies found a quantity of drugs, firearms and money, according to the press release.
McClanahan was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. The suspect was released on $50,000 bond and is currently awaiting trial.
