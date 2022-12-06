WELCH — McDowell County’s sheriff recently completed in the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held in Quantico, Va.
Sheriff James E. Muncy Jr., of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across the country and the only one from West Virginia for training on effective leadership within the sheriff’s office, the local criminal justice system, and their community, according to a statement from the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI). The leadership course was conducted from Nov. 14 to 18.
The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact the office of sheriff. The NSI was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office. The NSI has gone through many iterations throughout its history. Sheriff Muncy graduated at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. on Nov. 18.
This no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC), U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA).
