WELCH — A questionnaire emailed to McDowell County parents, teachers and students is asking for input on how school closed by the ongoing pandemic could reopen this coming September.
Gov. Jim Justice said July 15 that West Virginia’s next school year will not start until at least Sept. 8. Justice said then that this decision would give county school systems more time to assess the situation with COVID-19. The state’s school normally open in mid-August.
In McDowell County, the board of education’s Re-Entry Task Force has emailed an online survey to parents and staff. Input along with feedback from the survey will be used to design a re-entry plan for the new school year.
The West Virginia Department of Education gave county school systems guidelines to follow when deciding how to reopen their classrooms. Two of these options are remote learning and virtual learning.
Student bodies attending schools offering remote learning would be divided into groups, according to Christy Day, executive director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Communications. One group would go to school while another would be learning from home. Remote learning includes online/virtual instruction, paper packets, tele-instruction and/or other mediums that students can use when they are physically in a classroom.
In virtual learning, students would be online 100 percent of the time without physically going into a classroom.
David Williams of the McDowell County Board of Education said the school system has received good feedback on the question of how to reopen schools this September.
“We’ve got three different versions: total (open schools), virtual and half-and-half,” he said. “We’re getting ideas from our teachers, parents and students.”
Board member Mike Calloway said the questionnaire has been emailed out to the public.
“It’s an awesome responsibility, believe me,” he said. “We’re not taking this lightly. It’s something that’s very important to southern West Virginia. That is probably going to be one of the most important decisions this board will have to make.”
Every county school system must offer a virtual school option, according to Day. Students would need technology such as a computer, tablet and broadband access to attend virtual school since would not physically go into a classroom. These county and state programs are considered public West Virginia schools within each county and so the student would still be enrolled in their local school district.
