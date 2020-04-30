WELCH – McDowell County's high school seniors and their families are willing to wait until the conditions are right for the traditional graduation ceremonies which are a big part of their lives.
A total of about 170 seniors from River View High School near Bradshaw and Mount View High School near Welch are scheduled to graduate in 2020. The need for social distancing has closed schools across the state and changed the traditional graduation ceremonies which are an important part of the students' lives. With this in mind, the McDowell County Board of Education asked students how they wanted to proceed this year.
"We surveyed all our seniors and their families," Superintendent Carolyn Falin said. "Overwhelmingly, they wanted to wait until summer. We set a date in June and a time in July if the conditions are right with the executive orders from the governor."
If the graduation ceremonies can take place, they will be outdoor events, Falin said.
"We do plan to do them outdoors on the football fields so we can spread people out more, and that's provided we're able to do so," she stated. "We know there will come a point in late July when we may have to change those plans based on the guidelines from the health department and the governor. We plan to do everything we can, if possible, to have a traditional graduation ceremony."
