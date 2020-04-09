WELCH — West Virginia has seen another death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and McDowell County is reporting another positive case, bringing its total to four.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon the victim was an 89-year-old woman who was resident of a nursing home. Statewide deaths from the virus now total five.
“This is a very, very sad event for the family,” he said. “I hate it.”
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed the fourth positive test this morning.
According to the department’s release, this case has no known connection to any of the previous three cases.
“This individual is currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all individual contacts,” officials said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.