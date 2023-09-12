WELCH — Rising prices for treatment chemicals, parts for water systems, electricity and other expenses had led to the McDowell County Public Service Commission asking the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to approve a 10 percent emergency interim rate increase for water.
General Manager Mavis Brewster of the McDowell County PSD recently wrote to Karen Buckley, the state PSC’s executive secretary, to request an emergency interim rate increase of 10 percent.
Brewster said Monday that the increase’s amount will be determined by the state Public Service Commission after the PSD’s financials are examined. It has been three years since the county PSD has had a rate increase, she added.
“We requested an immediate 10 percent increase which would take a minimum bill, 2,000 gallons, from $32.26 to $35.49,” she said.
The costs of operating county water systems under the PSD have been growing.
“We are requesting the rate increase to offset the increases we have seen in the last several years,” Brewster said. “Prices on everything seems to have skyrocketed since the pandemic.”
AEP has had several increases in electric rates over the last few years and the PSD has seen increases in every other aspect of its operations, she stated.
Prices for fuel, chemicals, line supplies, replacement parts and sampling costs have gone up as well.
The PSD operates and samples 16 different water systems. The labs that process the samples have increased their fees by 25 percent and are now also charging an Environmental Impact Fee of $25 on every submittal, Brewster said.
Without funding, the McDowell County PSD, which is the county’s largest supplier of public water, cannot provide water service, she stated.
“The PSD is very conscious of the area we live in and the struggles of the elderly on fixed incomes, but we have put this rate increase request off for as long as possible,” Brewster said. “The bottom line is to keep providing quality, dependable water service, the rates must be increased. We can’t provide water if we can’t pay the electric bills for our plants and pump stations or can’t purchase chemicals to properly treat the water. The rate increase request is not something the PSD is happy about, but it is something the PSD board recognizes as necessary to continue providing water to the residents of McDowell County.”
Brewster said the state PSC plans to have a memo about the request for an interim rate increase by early October.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.