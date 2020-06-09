WASHINGTON D.C. — A Water and Waste Disposal Investment of $1.4 million from the Department of Agriculture Rural Development to the McDowell County Public Service District to construct a new sewage system was announced Monday.
“Improving infrastructure in our rural communities is a critical step to revitalizing Southern West Virginia’s economy,” U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R.W.Va. said. “It is an honor to deliver this important funding to improve services for the Town of Iaeger.”
The investment will be used to provide sewer service to 118 new customers in the Town of Iaeger and surrounding areas, including the new Iaeger Elementary School. The project will construct 15,830 feet of gravity pipe, 7,165 feet of force main, 2,890 feet of service laterals, four pumping stations, two grinder pumping stations, and one 21,000 gallons per day treatment plant. This project will provide services to 295 people and has a total cost of $7.9 million.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin,D-W.Va. and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va,, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also spoke Monday about the $1.4 million for the Town of Iaeger. This expansion will also work to improve water quality for Tug Fork and its tributaries, protecting local water supplies.
“I am pleased the USDA is investing in Iaeger and its citizens. These investments are essential to the health of our families and communities, and are also strong investments in West Virginia’s infrastructure,” Manchin said. “I look forward to the completion of this project to see the community and economic benefits for McDowell County and the citizens of Iaeger and will continue to fight for every community across the Mountain State to ensure they receive the support needed to upgrade our infrastructure and improve our communities.”
“As Chairman of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I have made sure to prioritize necessary improvements to West Virginia’s water infrastructure, especially in more rural areas of our state,” Capito stated. “It is great to see this federal assistance heading to an area where these services are greatly needed. This investment in McDowell County will not only help to strengthen the waste disposal services in these communities, but it will also further protect local water supplies. West Virginians deserve reliable infrastructure that protects access to clean water, and I will continue to advocate for further rural development projects like these in our state.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.