WELCH — A McDowell County man is behind bars after being charged with two counts of sexual assault first degree involving minors.
Logan Tyler Martin, 26, of Premier, was arraigned in Magistrate Court and a $50,000 bond was set.
According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Trooper First Class D.G. Pierson investigated the case, first reported on Oct. 10 by a counselor at Mount View Middle School.
A juvenile had said she was sexually assaulted by a relative about three years ago.
Pierson said he contacted child protective services and another investigation by them revealed a second child reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect "two or three years" ago.
Both juveniles were interviewed by Stop the Hurt, Pierson said in his report, providing details of the assaults when they were visiting Martin.
Martin is incarcerated at Southwest Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash only bond.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
