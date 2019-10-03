WELCH – A McDowell County man faces charges of possessing incendiary devices after he was found carrying two Molotov cocktails along Route 80 in the Avondale area.
The case started when Deputy P.S. Mullins of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office was patrolling Route 80 when he noticed Anthony Arthur Kennedy, 37, of Avondale "soliciting for transportation on the median of the roadway," according to a criminal complaint filed at the McDowell County Magistrate Clerk's Office.
Mullins stopped to speak with Kennedy and saw two large glass bottles with white cloth stuffed into them. Kennedy also had a plastic jug containing "a clear yellowish liquid," according to the report. Mullins smelled "a strong odor of gasoline."
The same liquid was found in the bottles and a small lighter was found, Mullins stated.
Kennedy said he was bored and that there was nothing to do, so he was going to a riverbank in the Ritter Hollow area and "see if the Molotov cocktails would explode," Mullins said in the report after Kennedy was arrested Tuesday.
Kennedy was charged with illegal possession of destructive devices, explosive materials or incendiary devices, which carries a possible penalty of one to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both, according to the criminal complaint. Kennedy is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
