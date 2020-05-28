WAR – An investigation is underway into a case which led to a McDowell County man being arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother.
Pete Douglas Hawkins, 46, of War was arrested on a murder charge after the War Police Department and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the War area, Chief Deputy James "Boomer" Muncy said Thursday.
The case started Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. when police officers and deputies responded to a call about a shooting near War. Officers found Patty Hawkins, 77, unresponsive, Muncy stated. Her son Pete Hawkins, who lives at the home, was arrested.
Pete Hawkins was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set. Hawkins was remanded to the McDowell County Holding Unit to await transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
"This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information, please contact either the War Police Department or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office," Muncy said.
