WELCH — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with Iaeger Police Department arrested Harvey Haywood Jr., 40, of Iaeger on Nov. 20 on the following charges: delivery of a controlled substance (suboxone) and maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance, according to Chief Deputy James Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Haywood was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and was placed on a $20,000 bond, Muncy said. He is currently out awaiting trial.
