WELCH — A resolution to seek financing for new central office quarters and a new field house was on the agenda Monday for the McDowell County Board of Education.
The current central offices of McDowell County School, located in the southern part of Welch, are housed in a building that was constructed in the “teens” or early 20th Century, according to school board member Mike Calloway.
“It has a lot less room since part of it was condemned and torn down several years ago,” Calloway recalled. “It also has very little parking.”
If the financing becomes available, the new central office will become part of a new field house adjoining the football stadium at Mount View High School.
“That is going to be a double-duty building,” Calloway stated. “It’s been in the planning for some time. It will be on the lower end of the football field. The first floor will be restrooms, a weight room, coaches’ offices; and also running toward the end zone it will have concession stands and public restrooms, also.”
The second floor will house the school system’s central office staff.
“It will be have a private access either with a locked stairwell or private elevator,” Calloway said. “There will probably be an employee monitoring the door; that’s standard school law. These offices will be locked and under supervision.”
The board of education and the McDowell County Building Commission (MCBC) are seeking to purchase proposed lease revenue bonds for a maximum amount of $5.7 million.
Board member David Williams said the school board would have to go before the county’s building commission. There would have to be three meetings of the commission and a community meeting before the project could proceed.
The dual field house and central office concept is similar to one being used by the Doddrige County school system, Williams said. Using the arrangement is less expensive than constructing two separate buildings.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
