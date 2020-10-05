BRADSHAW — River View High School in McDowell County is closed this week after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at the school.
The school system said in a post that “after conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that the school will be closed for deep cleaning Oct. 5-9. There will be no sports or activities during this time. Students will return to campus on Oct. 12.”
Any student or staff member who must be quarantined will be contacted.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” the school system said. “In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.”
Last week, a positive case was announced at Sandy River Middle School, closing that school until Oct. 14.
Students at both schools will receive remote instruction and all sports and activities have been canceled.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
