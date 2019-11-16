WELCH — The McDowell County Grand Jury recently returned indictments which included charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, robbery, child abuse and possession of controlled substances.
The following is a list from the October 2019 session of the McDowell County Grand Jury:
• James Miles Atwell, Jr., 37, of Bradshaw, third-offense driving revoked for DUI
• Shannon Butler, 43, of Iaeger, uttering, obtaining money, services, goods or other property or thing of value by means of a worthless check.
• Anna Marie Collier, 55, of Kimball, felony insurance fraud.
• Michael Ray Click, 28, of Marion, first degree arson, felony conspiracy
• Cody Shane Patterson, 26, or Warriormines, first-degree arson, felony conspiracy
• Brandon Lee Short, 22 of Davy, first-degree arson, felony conspiracy
• James Michael Stutso, 40, of War, first-degree arson, felony conspiracy
• William Richard Cooper, 57, of Bartley, cultivation of Marijuana, wanton endangerment involving firearm
• Jim Allen Crigger, 37, of War, Burglary by breaking and entering, entering without breaking into vehicle, petit larceny
• Freddie Dawson, 62. Of Avondale, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, fraudulent schemes, obtaining money or other property by false pretenses, felony conspiracy
• Vicki Dawson, 63, of Avondale, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, fraudulent schemes, obtaining money or other property by false pretenses, felony conspiracy
• Dequan Lamar Edwards, 24, of Welch, child abuse resulting in injury
• Sabrina Lynn England, 30, of Welch, three counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic
• Jacob Steven Farmer, 34, of Pageton, breaking and entering other than dwelling, fourth degree arson, petit larceny, destruction of property
• Joshua Dewayne Graham, 30, of Oceana, transporting a dangerous material into a correction facility, conspiracy
• Eva Dawn Compton, 37, of Oceana, transporting a dangerous material into a correction facility, conspiracy
• Roger Shane Graham, 36., of Richlands,Va., possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
• George Wilson Honaker, 68, of Bradshaw, six counts felon in possession of a firearm
• Nicholas Eugene Hunt, 35, of Panther, driving under the influence contributing cause of fatality, negligent homicide, three counts DUI causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving
• Jessica D. Jones, 29, of Isaban, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or house for the sale of narcotics
• Jeffrey Allen Kidwell, 58, of Lashmeet, failure to provide child support
• Shevon L. King, 41, of Kimball, two counts attempted murder of the first degree, two counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, robbery in the first degree, malicious wounding of the elderly, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, burglary by breaking and entering, grand larceny, felony conspiracy
• Brenda F. Evans, 24, of Kimball, , two counts attempted murder of the first degree, two counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, robbery in the first degree, malicious wounding of the elderly, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, burglary by breaking and entering, grand larceny, felony conspiracy
• Trace Kiser, 43, of Welch, burglary by breaking and entering, petit larceny
• Reginald Kenneth Lambright, Jr., 45, of Squire, possession with intent to deliver schedule II controlled substance
• Amy Lynn McClanahan, 40 of Bradshaw, transporting a dangerous material into a correctional facility
• Jack Harvey Miller, 40, of Avondale, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, brandishing a deadly weapon, trespassing, public intoxication
• Tamara L. Mitchell, 19, of Thorpe, attempted first degree arson, felony conspiracy
• Bernard Keith Patterson, 51, of Landis, N.C., filing a fraudulent insurance claim, obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, fraudulent schemes, felony conspiracy, 10 counts forgery, 10 counts uttering
• Robin Geraldine Boyd, 58, of Warriormines, filing a fraudulent insurance claim, obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, fraudulent schemes, felony conspiracy, three counts forgery, three counts uttering
• Dennis Marshall Ryan, 55, of Welch, felony destruction of property of natural gas, grand larceny, felony conspiracy
• Joyce Ann Ryan, 53, of Welch, felony destruction of property of natural gas, grand larceny, felony conspiracy
• Johnny Neal Sexton, 59, of Avondale, sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian or person of trust, sexual assault in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree
• Susan Shepherd, 49, of Bradshaw, driving under the influence resulting in a fatality, negligent homicide
• Kimberly Sue Steele, 39, of Panther, malicious wounding, transporting a dangerous material into a correctional facility
• Jamie Henderson Sturgill, 47, of Jolo, 34 counts of fraudulent possession and use of access device, fraudulent schemes, two counts fraudulent possession and use of access device
• Adam Tyler Wheeler, 33, of Iaeger, three counts abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult causing serious bodily injury, two counts abuse of incapacitated adult
• Jody Matthew Worthington, 27, of Iaeger, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and a narcotic, possession with intent to deliver a schedule Ii controlled substance, conspiracy
• Crystal Justice, 37, of Iaeger, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and a narcotic, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy.
