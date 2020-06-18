WELCH — Driving under the influence resulting in death and cruelty to animals resulting in death were among the indictments handed down Wednesday by the McDowell County Grand Jury.
The June 2020 McDowell County Grand Jury returned 23 true bill indictments, according to the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Susan Shepherd, 50, of Bradshaw was indicted on one count of driving under the influence resulting in death and a count of negligent homicide. Shepherd was arrested June 24, 2019 and charged with DUI resulting in the death of Eric Presley of Anawalt.
The two-vehicle crash occurred June 5 that same year, but Shepherd was not arrested immediately after the wreck because she was hospitalized, Chief Deputy James E. Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said after the arrest.
Muncy said the crash happened about 4 p.m. on June 5, 2019 in the Johnny Cake Mountain area. The head-on crash resulted in Route 52 being closed for about an hour and a half. No other injuries were reported. Both Presley and Shepherd were air-lifted from the crash scene, and alcohol was then suspected to be a contributing factor.
Driving under the influence resulting in death has a possible sentence of three to 15 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code. Negligent homicide has a penalty of up to a year in prison.
In another case, Crystal Copley, 33, of Anawalt was indicted on three counts of cruelty to animals resulting in death and two counts of cruelty to animals. In January, Muncy said deputies arrested Copley on a felony animal cruelty charge for tossing live puppies into a creek along Indian Grave Road.
Copley first had a total of nine puppies, Muncy said after the arrest. Three of the puppies died, and another three were thrown into the creek while they were alive. Copley kept three of the puppies.
The surviving puppies were taken in by a local animal rescue.
In West Virginia, cruelty to animals resulting in death is a felony with a penalty of one to five years in prison.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.