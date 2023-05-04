McDowell County will be receiving a more than $2 million federal grant to construct a new training facility for law enforcement and military personnel.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his virtual administration briefing on Wednesday.
The Range 1 Training Facility will be constructed on a 900-acre site, he said, and once completed will include a main operations building, 10 cottages, a less-than-lethal training facility, multiple shooting ranges, and a 300-acre land navigation and wilderness survival area, which will provide a realistic training environment for our U.S. military members and enhance the capabilities of our state and local law enforcement officers.
Ronnie Wright, with Range 1, also spoke and said the facility will bring economic growth to McDowell County.
“It should give us $2 million in local revenue the first year it’s open,” he said, and about 2,500 visitors a year are anticipated with 60 new jobs.
The location of the facility has not been announced.
Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Secretary Harold Ward said the funding is part of $26 million awarded to projects around the state through the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program.
The WVDEP’s AML office administers the grant funding, which is provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE).
Ward said the Department of the Interior’s AML Program has awarded more than $180 million for economic development projects across West Virginia coalfields during the last seven years.
Grant applications were evaluated by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.
OSMRE must also give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.
Other projects receiving awards include:
• $3 million for the Cinderella Adventure Resort in Mingo County, a project that will be built on 4,600 acres in the unincorporated town of Cinderella, which includes 22 miles of Hatfield McCoy Trails. When fully funded, the Cinderella Adventure Resort proposes the construction of the Cinderella Adventure Lake, a restaurant-store-event center and entertainment venue, conference center, 15 cabins, 20 RV sites, and the renovation of the historic Cinderella Company.
• $12.5 million for the Davis Center Headquarters Facility in Tucker County, which will repurpose and revitalize existing structures in the Davis area for local residents and visitors to include multi-family dwellings, community arts center, community shops, outdoor amphitheater, office spaces, bike park and trailhead connectivity to existing trail system, wellness center, and a STEM educational facility.
• $5 million for Stonewood I-79 development in Harriison County. This project consists of site development of 393 acres of previously strip-mined land in Stonewood, located on both sides of I-79. The reclaimed, developed site will be suitable for industrial, commercial, and/or residential use and spur economic growth and development in the area.
• $2.6 million for the Mountwood Park Trail Center and Campground in Wood County. project will construct a state-of-the-art trail-side campground and 5 to 7 miles of new, bike-optimized trails in the soon-to-launch Mountaineer Trail Network.
• $727,000 for Tap Room Coworking Synergy Center & Apartments in Tucker County. This multi-use, shovel-ready construction project in Thomas will provide decentralized, flexible workspace options to attract and retain remote workers, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. This facility will house a coworking and small business center with support services to foster economic growth and diversification, job creation, and capital investment, as well as 10 critically-needed workforce housing units.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
