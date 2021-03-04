WELCH — Caring for a person dealing with dementia or any other ailment impacting their mental abilities is often difficult, especially when there is a danger that they could leave unnoticed and quickly get lost; but a new program being offered in McDowell County will offer such people an extra level of safety.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were in class Wednesday learning how to use tracking equipment that is part of Project Lifesaver.
“Yes, we had a class for it today,” Sheriff James “Boomer” Muncy said. “It’s a program for anybody who has dementia, autism or reduced mental capacity who are prone to wandering away.”
The Project Lifesaver equipment includes bracelets which emit a radio signal and a tracking device that can receive that signal. Muncy said the sheriff’s office had the system about eight years ago, but funding for it ran out. During the time, the equipment proved its value by tracking down two lost people and saving their lives, he added.
Muncy said he has been asked why a global positioning system (GPS) or a cellphone could not be used for tracking lost individuals, but these systems often do not work in rural areas with mountainous terrain.
The organizations Reconnecting McDowell and FACES have provided funding for the training, Muncy said.
Starting Friday, people who are interested in the program can contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-436-8523, he said. The program currently cost $350 per person, but the sheriff’s office is seeking funding to help cover it.
“I know we have at least two candidates now,” Muncy said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
