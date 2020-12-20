WELCH — McDowell County deputies discovered multiple controlled substances during a traffic stop in Havaco, near Welch, during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Around 3 a.m., McDowell County deputies arrested Christopher Rowe, of Wolford, Va., and charged him with an array of drug charges, including delivery of a schedule III controlled substance and DUI. Other charges include possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of altered sudafed and driving with a suspended license.
Rowe was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Vandyke and a bond of $51,500 was set. Rowe was remanded into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
